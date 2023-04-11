StockNews.com Downgrades Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Hold

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,577. The firm has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.21 and a 200-day moving average of $406.90.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

