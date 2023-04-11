StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.
About United States Antimony
