Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,157,000 after buying an additional 5,523,022 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $78,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $147.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

