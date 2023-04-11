SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Shares Down 50.7%

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 50.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
SpectralCast Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.
About SpectralCast
SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.
