S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of S&P Global worth $208,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 85,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 31,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,698,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,998,000 after purchasing an additional 402,213 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 246,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $338.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.96. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $406.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

