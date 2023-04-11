Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.09

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 10135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sodexo from €90.00 ($97.83) to €101.00 ($109.78) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($101.09) to €105.00 ($114.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.60.
Sodexo Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
