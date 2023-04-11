SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.41

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $495.93 million and $74.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023791 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,635.84 or 0.99923797 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.39283065 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $88,422,084.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

