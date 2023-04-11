Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading 20% Higher

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) traded up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 112,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 421,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

