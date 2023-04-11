Siacoin (SC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.24 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $232.24 million and $6.24 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,887.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00312826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00069941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00533339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00426960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,821,702,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

