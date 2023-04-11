Seneca House Advisors Sells 9,542 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Seneca House Advisors decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average of $201.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

