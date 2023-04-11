Seneca House Advisors Sells 94 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seneca House Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.61. 323,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

