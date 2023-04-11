Seneca House Advisors Sells 4,769 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Seneca House Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.6% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 507.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 791,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,260. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

