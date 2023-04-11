Seneca House Advisors Has $2.58 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Seneca House Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,668,000 after acquiring an additional 828,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

