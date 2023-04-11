Seneca House Advisors Acquires 123 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.23. The stock had a trading volume of 336,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,860. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $398.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

