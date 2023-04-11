Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Semtech Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $65.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
