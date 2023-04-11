Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $65.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

About Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,929,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.