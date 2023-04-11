SelfKey Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $47.44 million and approximately $16.69 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

