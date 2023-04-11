Segantii Capital Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX remained flat at $7.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,824,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology



ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

