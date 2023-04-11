Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,575 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,874,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,010. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $404.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

