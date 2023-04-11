Seed Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.64 Million in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 40,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,180. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

