Seed Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,245 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.08. 176,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.45 and a 200-day moving average of $214.11. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.