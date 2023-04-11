Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.44. 143,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,270. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

