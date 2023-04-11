SBK Financial Inc. Sells 3,175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SBK Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after acquiring an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,300,000 after acquiring an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.05. 3,938,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,569,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

