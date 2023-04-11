Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220,821 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $55,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $190.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.19. The stock has a market cap of $163.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

