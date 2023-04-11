Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 704,188 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,742,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $495,869,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $36,926,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,384,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ META opened at $214.72 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.