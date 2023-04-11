Saitama (SAITAMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.04 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00175942 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,009,246.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

