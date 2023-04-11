Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYCEY. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.68) to GBX 160 ($1.98) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

