Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.06 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $16,077.55 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00028749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,995.94 or 1.00054511 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00224 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,816.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.