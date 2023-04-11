Reviewing Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Rivals

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hour Loop to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -47.50 Hour Loop Competitors $13.70 billion -$190.34 million 0.39

Hour Loop’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -18.65% -69.80% -13.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s peers have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 139 764 1266 21 2.53

Hour Loop currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 15.75%. Given Hour Loop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Hour Loop peers beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

