Reviewing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares HMN Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HMN Financial
|18.65%
|8.39%
|0.76%
|Finward Bancorp
|18.05%
|12.60%
|0.83%
Volatility and Risk
HMN Financial has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares HMN Financial and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HMN Financial
|$43.14 million
|1.94
|$8.05 million
|$1.84
|10.14
|Finward Bancorp
|$83.54 million
|1.55
|$15.08 million
|$3.56
|8.43
Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMN Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
54.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HMN Financial and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|HMN Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Finward Bancorp
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than HMN Financial.
Summary
Finward Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About HMN Financial
HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, U.S. government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.
Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.