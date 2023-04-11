Reviewing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 18.65% 8.39% 0.76% Finward Bancorp 18.05% 12.60% 0.83%

Volatility and Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. HMN Financial pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares HMN Financial and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $43.14 million 1.94 $8.05 million $1.84 10.14 Finward Bancorp $83.54 million 1.55 $15.08 million $3.56 8.43

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMN Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HMN Financial and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Finward Bancorp has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.91%. Given Finward Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats HMN Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, U.S. government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

