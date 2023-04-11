Resource Planning Group Purchases 13,234 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 11.6% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 213,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 590,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $105.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

