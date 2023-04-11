Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ouster (OUST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ouster (NYSE: OUST) recently:

4/2/2023 – Ouster had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1.70 to $1.00.

3/24/2023 – Ouster was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Ouster had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $2.00 to $1.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Ouster had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00.

Ouster Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OUST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 9,018,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,714. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Shares of Ouster are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 65.59% and a negative net margin of 337.71%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ouster news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,372,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 382,447 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 354,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 336,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

