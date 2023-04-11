Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ouster (OUST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ouster (NYSE: OUST) recently:

  • 4/2/2023 – Ouster had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1.70 to $1.00.
  • 3/24/2023 – Ouster was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/24/2023 – Ouster had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $2.00 to $1.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2023 – Ouster had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $3.00.

Shares of OUST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 9,018,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,714. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Shares of Ouster are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, April 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 21st.

Ouster (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 65.59% and a negative net margin of 337.71%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Ouster news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 813,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,725 shares of company stock worth $407,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,372,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 382,447 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,828.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 354,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 336,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

