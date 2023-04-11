Relaxing Retirement Coach Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.3 %

CI stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.49. The company had a trading volume of 298,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

