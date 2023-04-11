Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 695 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

