Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $840.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $840.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN opened at $823.76 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $774.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $746.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

