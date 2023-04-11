ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 94.9% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 94.9% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $7,228.68 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00311675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011141 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.