Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX):

3/28/2023 – Unity Biotechnology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $35.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Unity Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Unity Biotechnology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Unity Biotechnology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Unity Biotechnology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Unity Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Unity Biotechnology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 2.8 %

Unity Biotechnology stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 483,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,243. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.15. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 246.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,586 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

