RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $109.35. 29,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,284. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.86.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

