RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,112,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after purchasing an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 347,936 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% in the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,749. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

