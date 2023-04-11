RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. 266,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,292. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

