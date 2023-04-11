RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,724,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,297. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.