RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $215.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

