Raymond James Downgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Market Perform

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.23.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 618,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,635. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.49 and a 52-week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

