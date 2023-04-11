Rarible (RARI) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00005281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $272,497.49 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rarible

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

