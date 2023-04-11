Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Shares Up 2.8%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11). Approximately 3,055,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 991,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.55.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

