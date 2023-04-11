QuarkChain (QKC) Price Reaches $0.0117

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $62.19 million and approximately $33.85 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

