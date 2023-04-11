Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.41 and $181,050.45 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,099.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

