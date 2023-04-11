Quantfury Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $34,877.52 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $96.67 million and approximately $34,877.52 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.67 or 0.00032019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.65637879 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,187.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

