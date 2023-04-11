QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $252,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Broadcom comprises about 3.9% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $625.20. The company had a trading volume of 190,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,040. The firm has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $614.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

