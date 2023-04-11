PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $28.10

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $27.50. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in PureTech Health by 1,857.1% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureTech Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PureTech Health in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

