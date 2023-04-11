Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

BGAOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Proximus from €13.70 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($15.22) to €10.50 ($11.41) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Proximus stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

